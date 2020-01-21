Health Benefits From Community College Accessibility

A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research examined the relationship between college openings, college credential attainment and health behaviors and outcomes later in life. It used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze whether increases in the numbers of community colleges and four-year institutions in a state contributed to higher levels of college attainment and better health later in life.

The accessibility of community colleges, the paper found, was associated with greater college attainment and employment and earnings, particularly among white and Hispanic people. The research also found a host of health benefits that were associated with the accessibility of two-year colleges, including less smoking, more exercise and improvements to self-reported health.