Print

Title

Silent Protest at Ohio University Board Meeting

By

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2020
Comments
 
 

Faculty members marched with signs and then held a silent protest at an Ohio University board meeting Friday, The Athens News reported. The faculty members are angry over the possibility of cuts to the Ohio University budget in the coming years. Some colleges within the university are not renewing some faculty members' contracts.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Rescue Plan
for America’s Small Colleges
Incentivizing Faculty Diversity
Mind in Matter

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Keynesian Community College
Higher Ed Employment in a "World Without Work”
On Just Returns
My Favorite Books and Podcasts of 2019
Questions About the Washington Post's Story on 11 Book Trends of the Past Decade
Poster Presentations: Tips and Tricks

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The 2020 Inside Higher Ed Survey of Chief Academic Officers

A rescue plan for America’s small colleges, and perhaps our democracy as well (opinion)

AAUP finds Pacific Lutheran targeted adjunct for dismissal

Silent Protest at Ohio University Board Meeting

New presidents or provosts: Fond du Lac Grossmont-Cuyamaca Holyoke Kellogg Las Positas Lynchburg Man

McGill professor resigns over university's investment in fossil fuels

How one university has diversified its faculty (opinion)

To understand today's world, more students should study religion (essay)

Advice for using a writing day most productively (opinion)

New book says students are more supportive of affirmative action than is believed

Back to Top