Title
Silent Protest at Ohio University Board Meeting
Faculty members marched with signs and then held a silent protest at an Ohio University board meeting Friday, The Athens News reported. The faculty members are angry over the possibility of cuts to the Ohio University budget in the coming years. Some colleges within the university are not renewing some faculty members' contracts.
