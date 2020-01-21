Title
Washington & Lee Students Want Diplomas Without Namesakes' Portraits
Some students at Washington & Lee University are petitioning to have diplomas without portraits of George Washington and Robert E. Lee, for whom the institution is named, CNN reported. The petition says that removing the portraits would make the university have a more "inclusive and compassionate environment." The university has defended the right of the students to petition but said it would comment on the petition after it is delivered.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
The 2020 Inside Higher Ed Survey of Chief Academic Officers
AAUP finds Pacific Lutheran targeted adjunct for dismissal
Silent Protest at Ohio University Board Meeting
A rescue plan for America’s small colleges, and perhaps our democracy as well (opinion)
Historians Object to National Archives' Altered Photo
How to improve the first day of class (opinion)
Advice for using a writing day most productively (opinion)
New book says students are more supportive of affirmative action than is believed
Missouri closes Confucius Institute after running afoul of visa rules
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!