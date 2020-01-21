Print

Title

Washington & Lee Students Want Diplomas Without Namesakes' Portraits

By

Scott Jaschik
January 21, 2020
Comments
 
 

Some students at Washington & Lee University are petitioning to have diplomas without portraits of George Washington and Robert E. Lee, for whom the institution is named, CNN reported. The petition says that removing the portraits would make the university have a more "inclusive and compassionate environment." The university has defended the right of the students to petition but said it would comment on the petition after it is delivered.

