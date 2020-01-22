Print

Title

Ed Department Opens New Civil Rights Center

By

Kery Murakami
January 22, 2020
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education's civil rights office is launching a center to increase awareness of civil rights laws by schools, educators, families and students to help them avoid facing complaints, Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday.

The Outreach, Prevention, Education and Nondiscrimination (OPEN) Center will be housed in the Office for Civil Rights, which enforces civil rights laws.

"The OPEN Center is all about strengthening civil rights compliance through voluntary, proactive activities," Kenneth L. Marcus, an assistant secretary at the department, said in a news release. "Instead of waiting for violations to occur before responding, OCR will get in front of the problem, partnering with educators and other institutions to better protect students. As the name implies, we want to be a better resource, more welcoming and supportive of students, families, educators and communities." The center can be reached at [email protected]

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fixes for Short-Term Pell
A Rescue Plan
for America’s Small Colleges
Incentivizing Faculty Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s
Recalibrating Our Understanding of Failure
Later, and Later, and Later...
Pedagogy Unplugged
The Future of Integrated Learning Organizations
What’s Happening in the Higher Ed Media

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How political can a college president be?

The imperative to improve college learning

Iranian student bound for Northeastern removed from U.S. despite court order

4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s

Morris Brown Partners With Other College

Later, and Later, and Later... | Confessions of a Community College Dean

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

AAUP finds Pacific Lutheran targeted adjunct for dismissal

The 2020 Inside Higher Ed Survey of Chief Academic Officers

Back to Top