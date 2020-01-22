Ed Department Opens New Civil Rights Center

The U.S. Department of Education's civil rights office is launching a center to increase awareness of civil rights laws by schools, educators, families and students to help them avoid facing complaints, Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday.

The Outreach, Prevention, Education and Nondiscrimination (OPEN) Center will be housed in the Office for Civil Rights, which enforces civil rights laws.

"The OPEN Center is all about strengthening civil rights compliance through voluntary, proactive activities," Kenneth L. Marcus, an assistant secretary at the department, said in a news release. "Instead of waiting for violations to occur before responding, OCR will get in front of the problem, partnering with educators and other institutions to better protect students. As the name implies, we want to be a better resource, more welcoming and supportive of students, families, educators and communities." The center can be reached at [email protected]