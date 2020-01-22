Print

McDonald's Partners With Ivy Tech

Madeline St. Amour
January 22, 2020
Indiana's community college system is partnering with McDonald's to help its employees afford workforce training.

The Archways to Opportunity education program is open to employees who work at least 15 hours per week for 90 days, according to a news release. Once employees cross that threshold, they can get up to $2,500 for tuition assistance each year -- or $3,000 per year if they are a manager -- for the 18 Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state.

More than 300 McDonald's locations will participate in the program.

While the Archways program started five years ago, McDonald's employees now can get "crosswalk" credits from Ivy Tech. Counselors will help employees determine if their McDonald's training or work experience can articulate into credits to go toward certificates or degrees. Each of the system's campuses will have a dedicated adviser for McDonald's employees, according to the release.

"This is the exact kind of forward-thinking partnership that enables Indiana to develop our skilled and ready workforce," Governor Eric Holcomb said in the release. "The combined strength of these two great entities will allow thousands of students to pursue their dreams and simultaneously help keep Indiana's economy moving full steam ahead."

