Print

Title

Morris Brown Partners With Other College

By

Marjorie Valbrun
January 22, 2020
Comments
 
 

Students graduating from Morris Brown College will now be accepted by Point University for graduate studies under a new agreement announced Monday between the two private liberal arts institutions. MBC graduates will also pay discounted tuition as part of the agreement.

The two Christian institutions are located in Georgia. Morris Brown, a historically black college, is in Atlanta. Point University is located in the city of West Point.

Morris Brown has struggled to remain open for nearly two decades after repeated financial problems and significant enrollment declines. It lost its accreditation and federal funding in 2002 and is now seeking full accreditation with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Earlier this month, the African Methodist Episcopal Church forgave more than $4 million in debt owed to it by Morris Brown in order to help the college regain accreditation. The college agreed to establish a $1.5 million scholarship program for AME Church members worldwide in return.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fixes for Short-Term Pell
A Rescue Plan
for America’s Small Colleges
Incentivizing Faculty Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Later, and Later, and Later...
4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s
Recalibrating Our Understanding of Failure
Pedagogy Unplugged
The Future of Integrated Learning Organizations
What’s Happening in the Higher Ed Media

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Morris Brown Partners With Other College

How political can a college president be?

The imperative to improve college learning

Iranian student bound for Northeastern removed from U.S. despite court order

4 Worries About Higher Education in the 2020s

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

AAUP finds Pacific Lutheran targeted adjunct for dismissal

Later, and Later, and Later... | Confessions of a Community College Dean

New presidents or provosts: Brandywine Keuka Lancaster Limestone Mobile Queen's San José Stout

Back to Top