Title
Morris Brown Partners With Other College
Students graduating from Morris Brown College will now be accepted by Point University for graduate studies under a new agreement announced Monday between the two private liberal arts institutions. MBC graduates will also pay discounted tuition as part of the agreement.
The two Christian institutions are located in Georgia. Morris Brown, a historically black college, is in Atlanta. Point University is located in the city of West Point.
Morris Brown has struggled to remain open for nearly two decades after repeated financial problems and significant enrollment declines. It lost its accreditation and federal funding in 2002 and is now seeking full accreditation with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.
Earlier this month, the African Methodist Episcopal Church forgave more than $4 million in debt owed to it by Morris Brown in order to help the college regain accreditation. The college agreed to establish a $1.5 million scholarship program for AME Church members worldwide in return.
