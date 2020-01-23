Print

Academic Minute: Project-Based Learning in Year One

By

Doug Lederman
January 23, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kristin Wobbe, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, explains that project-based learning provides benefits from the beginning. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

