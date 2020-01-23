Title
Academic Minute: Project-Based Learning in Year One
January 23, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester Polytechnic Institute Week, Kristin Wobbe, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, explains that project-based learning provides benefits from the beginning. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
