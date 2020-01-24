Title
Caltech Drops SAT Subject Scores for Admission
The California Institute of Technology announced Thursday that it is eliminating the SAT Subject Test scores as a requirement for admissions. Caltech is among the very few institutions that requires subject tests from all applicants. The university had been requiring students to take and submit scores in the SAT Subject Test in mathematics level 2, as well as one SAT science test in either ecological biology, molecular biology, chemistry or physics.
"In reviewing our admissions requirements, we have come to the conclusion that the requirement for submission of SAT subject test scores creates an unnecessary barrier to applying for a Caltech education," said a statement from Nikki Chun, director of undergraduate admissions. "We are guiding our focus back to long-term academic STEM preparedness based on coursework and grade performance."
Caltech continues to require all applicants to submit either the SAT or the ACT.
