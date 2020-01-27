Title
Clayton Christensen Dies at 67
Clayton M. Christensen, a Harvard Business School professor, died Thursday at 67. He had leukemia.
Within higher education, Christensen is best known for his prediction in 2013 that up to half of private colleges would fail. While the prediction has been disputed by many, Christensen has been praised for identifying the economic problems facing many private colleges. In April, he defended his idea in an essay in Inside Higher Ed with Michael B. Horn.
