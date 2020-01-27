Title
College Coach and Family Die in Helicopter Crash
By
John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, along with his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa, were among the victims of a helicopter crash Sunday in California, the two-year college said in a written statement. Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, and his daughter Gianna also were killed in the crash. The two teenage girls were teammates on a club basketball team, the Orange County Register reported.
“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus -- a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend,” Angelica Suarez, Orange Coast's president, said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss for our campus community.”
