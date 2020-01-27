Print

Title

College Coach and Family Die in Helicopter Crash

By

Paul Fain
January 27, 2020
Comments
 
 

John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, along with his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa, were among the victims of a helicopter crash Sunday in California, the two-year college said in a written statement. Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, and his daughter Gianna also were killed in the crash. The two teenage girls were teammates on a club basketball team, the Orange County Register reported.

“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus -- a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend,” Angelica Suarez, Orange Coast's president, said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss for our campus community.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Improved Grading Makes Classrooms More Equitable
Censorship Through Noise
Improving Graduation Rates
by Nudging Faculty, Not Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Quantum Aging
Reading Gibson's "Agency" for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition
Equal Pay for Equal Work: Calculating "Fair Pay" for Teaching
Get a Hobby!
Ideals and Action
"I'm in the Emergency Room"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Some colleges report possible coronavirus cases; experts emphasize importance of planning

New evidence in admissions scandal

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Professor Calls Police When Student Refused to Move Seats

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

One year in, 'Contingent Magazine' is going strong

Equal Pay for Equal Work: Calculating "Fair Pay" for Teaching | Just Visiting

Reading Gibson's "Agency" for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition | Learning Innovation

College Coach and Family Die in Helicopter Crash

Back to Top