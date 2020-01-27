College Coach and Family Die in Helicopter Crash

John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, along with his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa, were among the victims of a helicopter crash Sunday in California, the two-year college said in a written statement. Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, and his daughter Gianna also were killed in the crash. The two teenage girls were teammates on a club basketball team, the Orange County Register reported.

“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus -- a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend,” Angelica Suarez, Orange Coast's president, said in a statement. “This is a tremendous loss for our campus community.”