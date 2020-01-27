Print

Title

Professor Calls Police When Student Refused to Move Seats

By

Lilah Burke
January 27, 2020
Comments
 
 

A professor at Ball State University called police on a black student who refused to move from one desk to another, CNN reported Friday.

The student, senior Sultan Benson, took an empty seat toward the back of his marketing class. When another student left shortly into class, the professor, Shaheen Borna, told Benson to move up.

Benson told CNN that he was already settled in his seat and his laptop was charging, so he declined to move. Borna threatened to call the police, and when Benson still refused to move, he completed the call.

Campus police arrived and questioned Benson. In a video of the event, several other students tell the officers that Benson was not being disruptive. Benson has since switched marketing classes, saying he would feel uncomfortable returning and has had increased anxiety since the event.

Borna has since apologized to the class and Benson, admitting that he "mishandled" the situation.

Ball State president Geoffrey Means also sent out an email to the student body, saying that the choice was a "gross error of judgment," and corrective action, including oversight and training for the professor, would be taken. Benson told CNN he is considering taking legal action against the professor and university.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Improved Grading Makes Classrooms More Equitable
Censorship Through Noise
Improving Graduation Rates
by Nudging Faculty, Not Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Quantum Aging
Reading Gibson's "Agency" for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition
Equal Pay for Equal Work: Calculating "Fair Pay" for Teaching
Get a Hobby!
Ideals and Action
"I'm in the Emergency Room"

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Some colleges report possible coronavirus cases; experts emphasize importance of planning

New evidence in admissions scandal

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Professor Calls Police When Student Refused to Move Seats

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Discussion about the future of the academy

One year in, 'Contingent Magazine' is going strong

College Coach and Family Die in Helicopter Crash

Reading Gibson's "Agency" for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition | Learning Innovation

Back to Top