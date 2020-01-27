Print

SUNY Brockport Fires Chief Diversity Officer

Lilah Burke
January 27, 2020
The chief diversity officer for the State University of New York at Brockport has been fired, The Democrat and Chronicle reported Friday. A university spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to the paper, saying it was a "confidential personnel matter." The officer, Cephas Archie, had been in the position since August 2017.

Students responded with a campus protest Friday night, drawing about 100 people. Students and others outside the university voiced their concerns and surprise on social media, many expressing that Archie was a powerful actor fighting structural and institutional bias. A graphic with the words "We Stand With Dr. Archie" also circulated.

Heidi Macpherson, president of the college, announced a town hall meeting for Monday night to discuss concerns from the campus community.

