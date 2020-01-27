SUNY Brockport Fires Chief Diversity Officer

The chief diversity officer for the State University of New York at Brockport has been fired, The Democrat and Chronicle reported Friday. A university spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to the paper, saying it was a "confidential personnel matter." The officer, Cephas Archie, had been in the position since August 2017.

Students responded with a campus protest Friday night, drawing about 100 people. Students and others outside the university voiced their concerns and surprise on social media, many expressing that Archie was a powerful actor fighting structural and institutional bias. A graphic with the words "We Stand With Dr. Archie" also circulated.

Heidi Macpherson, president of the college, announced a town hall meeting for Monday night to discuss concerns from the campus community.