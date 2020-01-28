Print

Academic Minute: Internet Transfer Protocols

Doug Lederman
January 28, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Hala ElAarag, professor of computer science at Stetson University, explains why wireless connections are throwing a wrench into internet protocols. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

