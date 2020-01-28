Print

Title

Another Boot Camp, Galvanize, Gets Gobbled Up

By

Doug Lederman
January 28, 2020
Comments
 
 

The number of independent skills boot camps continued to shrink Monday, when the online learning company K12 announced that it would purchase Galvanize, one of the largest and more successful of the newfangled organizations focused on developing short-term workplace skills.

Galvanize, which has eight physical campuses and says it has more than 8,000 graduates, will give K12, which operates mostly in the elementary and secondary space, a foothold in the white-hot workplace training market.

K12 joins companies such as Chegg (which bought Thinkful last fall), 2U (which bought Trilogy Education Services), Zovio (which bought Fullstack) and Kaplan (which started the trend by buying Dev Bootcamp in 2017) in snapping up boot camps in recent years.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Limitations of Need-Blind Admissions
Improved Grading Makes Classrooms
More Equitable
Censorship Through Noise

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Diversity in America Today
Good News and Bad News on ASAP
Students Wearing Shorts in Winter
What We Love/Hate About Conferences
Quantum Aging
Reading Gibson's 'Agency' for Higher Ed Pattern Recognition

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Georgetown Law debates punishments for disruptive protesters

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

New evidence in admissions scandal

A professor gives three reasons why he doesn't allow cellphones in his classes (opinion)

Maine university system moves ahead with unified accreditation

Study finds large share of parents struggle to repay federal PLUS loans

Student finances shouldn't matter in admissions but should in creating an equitable educational expe

Doubling Graduation Rates in Ohio for CUNY's ASAP

Northeastern University launches $100 million research center in Maine

Back to Top