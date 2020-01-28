Another Boot Camp, Galvanize, Gets Gobbled Up

The number of independent skills boot camps continued to shrink Monday, when the online learning company K12 announced that it would purchase Galvanize, one of the largest and more successful of the newfangled organizations focused on developing short-term workplace skills.

Galvanize, which has eight physical campuses and says it has more than 8,000 graduates, will give K12, which operates mostly in the elementary and secondary space, a foothold in the white-hot workplace training market.

K12 joins companies such as Chegg (which bought Thinkful last fall), 2U (which bought Trilogy Education Services), Zovio (which bought Fullstack) and Kaplan (which started the trend by buying Dev Bootcamp in 2017) in snapping up boot camps in recent years.