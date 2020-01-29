Title
Boren Releases Donation History to Oklahoma
David Boren, a former governor of Oklahoma and former U.S. senator, has disclosed that he and his wife have donated a total of nearly $1.8 million to the University of Oklahoma over the years, The Oklahoman reported Monday. Boren was president of the university from 1994 to 2018. After retiring, Boren faced accusations from six male former students and staff members that he harassed or assaulted them.
The total includes over $300,000 in cash gifts and $800,000 in salary signed over to the university. Boren and his wife also donated paintings and sculptures to the university that comprise the remainder of the total.
An investigation into Boren’s conduct by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still open.
