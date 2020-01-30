Title
Academic Minute: Ethics of Autonomous Vehicles
January 30, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Tak Igusa, professor of civil engineering at Johns Hopkins University's Whiting School of Engineering, looks into social issues with self-driving cars. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
MLK Day post turns public attention to Montana
A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)
Virginia governor looks to curb state aid for online courses
Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?
Senators Seek Information About Online Program Managers
Bipartisan group calls for more financial aid spending
Regis Paid Ransom to Cyberattackers
How graduate students can demonstrate a commitment to diversity in job interviews (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!