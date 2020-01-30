Print

Title

Academic Minute: Ethics of Autonomous Vehicles

By

Doug Lederman
January 30, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Tak Igusa, professor of civil engineering at Johns Hopkins University's Whiting School of Engineering, looks into social issues with self-driving cars. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Teaching Through the Doom
Curing Programmitis to Create
Diverse Student Success
The Limitations of Need-Blind Admissions

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Note to Students
Thinking About the Warren/Brown Letter to OPM CEOs
Dawn of 5G: Empowering VR, AR and Much More
Disruptive Innovation, Higher Ed and the Legacy of Clayton M. Christensen
"Public Charge" and Financial Aid
The Grad Abroad: A Guide to Voting Absentee

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

MLK Day post turns public attention to Montana

A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)

Virginia governor looks to curb state aid for online courses

Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?

Senators Seek Information About Online Program Managers

Bipartisan group calls for more financial aid spending

Regis Paid Ransom to Cyberattackers

How graduate students can demonstrate a commitment to diversity in job interviews (essay)

Florida Aid Aims to Keep Students in State

Back to Top