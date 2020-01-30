Title
UCF Firing Faculty Over Degree-for-Grant-Funding Scandal
By
The University of Central Florida is moving to fire three faculty members and strip a student’s doctoral degree after an investigation found the faculty members helped the student obtain the degree in exchange for grant funding.
UCF is terminating the director of its Institute for Simulation and Training, along with two other faculty members in the institute, the university announced Monday. The university started investigating the matter in response to a whistle-blower’s complaint, finding the Ph.D. student had the power to influence grant funding allocations and used that power to leverage professors into helping to fabricate a degree, WESH reported. UCF also pointed to “inappropriate assistance” from faculty advisers.
“To be clear, this disturbing incident involves a small number of people who intentionally violated our policies and breached our trust,” said a UCF statement. The university named a retired U.S. Navy captain to serve as interim director of the institute, which was founded in 1982, reporting to the university’s vice president for research and commercialization.
The institute conducts research into modeling, simulation and training, partnering “with public and private stakeholders to apply and develop simulations for diverse applications,” according to promotional materials.
In 2018, the UCF School of Modeling, Simulation, and Training was created to “to formally recognize of [sic] the exceptional growth and success of the Institute for Simulation & Training (IST) and its Modeling, Simulation, and Training (MS&T) Graduate Program,” the materials say. They boast of over $320 million in research funding secured over nearly 40 years.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
MLK Day post turns public attention to Montana
A Ph.D. student describes what he's learned about grad school over his first semester (opinion)
Virginia governor looks to curb state aid for online courses
How graduate students can demonstrate a commitment to diversity in job interviews (essay)
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Can there be national progress on postsecondary learning? If so, who leads?
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!