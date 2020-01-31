Print

Cal State Delays Possible New Math Requirement

Doug Lederman
January 31, 2020
The California State University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to delay until 2022 the possible implementation of a requirement that applicants to the massive public university system take a fourth year of quantitative reasoning in high school, the Los Angeles Times reported. System officials had proposed the additional requirement because they said students who had taken four courses in quantitative reasoning were more likely to return for their second year of college than were students who only had taken three.

But critics said the system did too little research into the possible disproportionate impact the requirement could have on students who are already underrepresented in the 23-campus system.

The vote by the Cal State board approved a "phased implementation" that includes more study of the proposal's impact with a final vote on it in spring 2022.

