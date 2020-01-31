Title
Student Loan Debt and Mortgage Lending
By
Student loan borrowers who use an income-driven repayment plan -- about 30 percent of all student loan borrowers -- often face confusion and can be at a disadvantage when taking on a home mortgage, according to a new research brief from the Urban Institute.
Mortgage underwriters look at a borrower's debt-to-income ratio when determining whether to issue a mortgage. Student loan payments are factored into this ratio. And the five federal institutions that back two-thirds of mortgage originations in the U.S. have developed five different ways of taking IDR plans into account in their underwriting.
"All five government institutions should use the same standard for accounting for IDR when underwriting mortgages, a standard that makes the most sense from an underwriting standpoint," the think tank concluded.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Prosecution in China of student for tweets he posted while studying in U.S. raises free speech conce
Appeals court holds university liable for ineffective Title IX policies
New presidents or provosts: Coppin Kansas Marquette NEO Northland Queensland SIU UND Vanderbilt VCFA
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Q&A with author of book that profiles campus activists
Colleges restrict university travel to China in response to coronavirus
Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!