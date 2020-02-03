Title
Academic Minute: Positive Psychology
February 3, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Scott Glassman, clinical assistant professor in the department of counseling at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, explores feeling good mentally and physically. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
