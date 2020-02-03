Print

Title

Academic Minute: Positive Psychology

By

Doug Lederman
February 3, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Scott Glassman, clinical assistant professor in the department of counseling at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, explores feeling good mentally and physically. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Case Against the STEM Rush
Contagious Skepticism
Teaching Through the Doom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What's Our Pumpkin Pie?
Why Argue for An Academic Center to Study OPMs?
On Meaning and Mattering: Engaged Scholarship
Friday Fragments
Proposing the Center for Online Learning Scholarship (COLS)
Spaces for Listening to Women

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Alan Dershowitz finds himself thrust into academe's margins

Early decision numbers are down

UMass Boston Confirms Coronavirus Case

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

A computer scientist urges more support for the humanities (opinion)

Simplifying Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Former Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture Closing

Why a job offer can be stressful and what to do to minimize the stress (opinion)

Trustee Controversy at East Carolina University

Back to Top