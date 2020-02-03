An Expanded Travel Ban, and New Restrictions on China

The Trump administration extended its travel ban to six additional countries, including the most populous country in Africa, on Friday. The travel restrictions apply to immigrant visas only, not the temporary visas used by students and visiting scholars. The new restrictions bar entry of virtually all would-be immigrants from Burma, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria, and prohibit nationals of Sudan and Tanzania and from coming to the U.S. as part of the diversity visa lottery program.

The Trump administration justified the restrictions on security-related grounds and said the affected countries do not meet American standards for sharing information about potential threats. Existing restrictions affecting nationals of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen remain in place.

NAFSA: Association of International Educators condemned the expanded travel ban on Friday.

“As international educators committed to fostering a peaceful, more welcoming United States, we are deeply disturbed by this latest travel ban expansion and the message it sends: that the United States is not a place that welcomes or respects people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives; or to put it simply, America is closing,” said Esther D. Brimmer, the group's executive director and CEO.

“Although international students are reportedly not restricted from entering the U.S. with this latest iteration of the travel ban, the combined effect of this policy expansion and the message it sends will undoubtedly accelerate the alarming decline of international students in the U.S. -- more than 10 percent over the last three years. Policies like these and the unwelcoming rhetoric from some of our nation’s leaders continue to hinder our ability to succeed in today’s global competition for talent.”

Also on Friday, the White House announced new restrictions on travel from China in response to the outbreak of coronavirus. U.S. citizens returning from China’s Hubei Province, where the outbreak has been centered, are now subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine. The U.S. has also suspended admission for all foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the last 14 days, though there is an exception for immediate family members of American citizens and permanent residents.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a global public health emergency on Thursday.