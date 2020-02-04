Print

Title

Academic Minute: Trauma and Addiction

By

Doug Lederman
February 4, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Lisa Corbin, assistant professor in the department of counseling there, explores how to respond to trauma without leading to substance abuse. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Happens After the M.B.A. Bubble Bursts?
A Case Against the STEM Rush
Contagious Skepticism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Dollar-Figure Raise
Higher Ed Marketing’s Disappearing Act
Doing My Higher Ed Job Is Easier With the Kids Out of the House
Signs of Growth, Other Than a Grade
What's Our Pumpkin Pie?
Why Argue for an Academic Center to Study OPMs?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of California faculty decline to endorse test-optional admissions

Amid 'authoritarian resurgence,' George Soros pledges $1 billion toward new university network

Warren's Comments on Choosing Next Secretary Cause Stir

Business schools must reconsider what the future workforce really needs (opinion)

University President Apologizes Over Majority-Rule Comparison

Request to Analyze Dual Enrollment

Alan Dershowitz finds himself thrust into academe's margins

House Democrat Threatens to Subpoena DeVos

The importance of helping students acknowledge in class their sense of being imposters (opinion)

Back to Top