Title
Academic Minute: Pain Management
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Lauren Noto Bell, associate professor in the department of osteopathic manipulative medicine, explores better ways to manage pain. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
