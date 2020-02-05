Print

Title

Michigan State Removes Display of Black Figures in Tree

By

Greta Anderson
February 5, 2020
Comments
 
 

Michigan State University officials removed a display of felt ornaments resembling black historical figures hung on a “tree-like rack” from a gift shop in the Wharton Center for Performing Arts last week, after a student shared images of the display on Facebook.

Krystal Davis-Dunn, a black graduate student, noticed on Jan. 30 the figurines of prominent black leaders, including Michelle and Barack Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., and Harriet Tubman, hanging from strings, USA Today reported. The display “evoke[d] a visceral experience” and was a “culmination of all the culturally insensitive events” at Michigan State, Davis-Dunn wrote on Facebook.

In October, a professor in the communications college sent a survey to students with racial stereotypes and epithets for a study on the impact of racist speech online. A few days earlier, a black student reported that there was a noose made of toilet paper hanging on the door of her dorm room, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The university apologized for the Wharton Center display and said staff at the center will participate in racial bias training focused “on the impact and understanding of intentional and unintentional racial bias,” according to a statement from university spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant.

“Regardless of the intent of the display, its impact cannot be ignored,” Guerrant said. “People were hurt and offended.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Essential Value of University Presses
What Happens After the M.B.A. Bubble Bursts?
A Case Against the STEM Rush

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The mistaken assumption that the best learning happens at research universities (opinion)
Advice for New and Aspiring Vice Presidents
Answering the question of who leads on college learning (opinion)
Email
Choosing a Committee
What Do You Do?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Loyola faculty group is pushing back against major cuts to its English language learning program

Study: Male students ask for grade changes far more frequently than female students

Grant prepares doctoral students for 21st-century community college careers

Online program management companies face Washington microscope

Report on Measuring Student Outcomes

Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)

Michigan State Removes Display of Black Figures in Tree

Email | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Why institutions should continue to support their university presses (opinion)

Back to Top