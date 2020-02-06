Print

Title

Academic Minute: Neuroprotection

By

Doug Lederman
February 6, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Arturo Bravo Nuevo, associate professor of neuroscience there, examines how to protect overstressed areas of the brain. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Certain Benefits of Cluster Hiring
The Essential Value of University Presses
What Happens After the M.B.A. Bubble Bursts?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Distance Between Saying and Doing
Noticing
On Illness and Being Graded
The Iowa Caucus App and Us
Tackling Transfer Issues
The mistaken assumption that the best learning happens at research universities (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Syracuse grapples with how to meaningfully educate students about diversity, equity and inclusion

Some enrollment officers now considering poaching students

Michigan State Coach Retires Amid Compliance Allegations

Texas Southern President Terminated

AP exam shows 10-year growth, yearly declines

Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)

College and university fundraising rises, but growth slows down

Report: Lenders Use Educational Data to Discriminate

Louisville Permits Distribution of Anti-Gay Literature

Back to Top