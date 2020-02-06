Title
Academic Minute: Neuroprotection
February 6, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Week, Arturo Bravo Nuevo, associate professor of neuroscience there, examines how to protect overstressed areas of the brain. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Syracuse grapples with how to meaningfully educate students about diversity, equity and inclusion
Some enrollment officers now considering poaching students
Michigan State Coach Retires Amid Compliance Allegations
Texas Southern President Terminated
AP exam shows 10-year growth, yearly declines
Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)
College and university fundraising rises, but growth slows down
Report: Lenders Use Educational Data to Discriminate
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!