Title
New Data on Veterans' Education Benefits
By
About 6 percent of undergraduate college students in 2015-16 were veterans of the U.S. military, active-duty service members, in the reserves or the National Guard, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. That number was 7 percent for graduate students.
The total amount the federal government spent on military education benefits and aid that year was $14.3 billion, up from $12.1 billion in 2010-11.
The report said 43 percent of military undergraduates and 36 percent of military graduate students received some form of federal veterans’ education benefits. Military undergraduates received an average of about $15,100 in benefits that year, while their graduate student peers received $16,300. The data showed that 78 percent of military undergraduates who received benefits were men, the report found, while 73 percent who didn't receive benefits were men.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Syracuse grapples with how to meaningfully educate students about diversity, equity and inclusion
Some enrollment officers now considering poaching students
Michigan State Coach Retires Amid Compliance Allegations
Texas Southern President Terminated
AP exam shows 10-year growth, yearly declines
Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)
Report: Lenders Use Educational Data to Discriminate
Louisville Permits Distribution of Anti-Gay Literature
Cal State to Pay $240,000 to Settle Anti-Abortion Speaker Lawsuit
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!