Big Gender Gaps in Medical Faculty Pay

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 7, 2020
Medical faculty members’ compensation rose 2.3 percent on average in the last fiscal year, to $287,100, but a closer look at the data raises questions about pay equity, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges’ annual salary report. This year for the first time, the survey included average salaries by gender as part of the association's larger gender-equity initiative. Compensation figures included fixed salary plus things such as bonus pay, medical practice earnings and speaking engagements. In the clinical sciences, women’s average salaries were lower than men’s starting at the rank of instructor, and that gap increases up the ladder.

