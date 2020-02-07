Title
Georgetown to Divest From Fossil Fuels
Georgetown University is the latest institution to commit to divesting from fossil fuels. Its Board of Directors on Thursday approved a policy saying the university would divest from public securities of fossil fuel companies within the next five years and from existing private investments over 10 years. Georgetown will continue to make investments in renewable energy and immediately freeze new endowment investments in companies or funds whose primary business relates to fossil fuel exploration or extraction.
“Divestment allows us to divert more capital to fund development of renewable energy projects that will play a vital role in the transition away from fossil fuels -- part of the long-term solution required to prevent the most dangerous effects of climate change,” Michael Barry, Georgetown’s chief investment officer, said in an announcement. “Our endowment has for a number of years profitably invested in the development of renewable power assets and energy efficiency companies, and we are continuing to search for new opportunities.”
Barry also said that climate change factored into the university’s risk assessment in continuing to invest in oil and gas companies, as well, “as we expect a more volatile range of financial outcomes.” Earlier this week, Harvard University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences passed a motion, 179 to 20, calling for that institution to make a similar commitment, WBUR reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Louisville student distributes anti-LGBTQ literature in classroom
Colleges worry about implications of religious freedom rule
New presidents or provosts: Denmark Harford Montana Tech Oregon State Rice Skidmore SouthArk UNC WTA
Georgetown to Divest From Fossil Fuels
Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting
The importance of knowing the competencies that employers seek (essay)
Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)
A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates
Health-care programs search for ways to help workers move up the ladder
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!