Title
Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting
An Iowa Board of Regents meeting was shut down earlier this week by student protesters calling for a tuition freeze and more funding for the state's three public universities.
Students from the three universities interrupted the Feb. 5 board meeting with loud chants, songs, personal stories and shouted demands, the Gazette newspaper reported.
The impromptu protest lasted an hour and also included student complaints about "the universities’ lack of response to acts of racism and white supremacy across the campuses," according to the Gazette.
None of the nine regents and three university presidents present responded to the protesters, the newspaper reported. Mark Braun, executive director of the board, told the newspaper that he spoke privately to protest coordinators at the scene to try to organize a later discussion with them, but the students instead insisted the board respond to their demands during the formal meeting.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Louisville student distributes anti-LGBTQ literature in classroom
Colleges worry about implications of religious freedom rule
Questions raised about Chinese contract with German university
Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting
Avoiding disgruntlement and burnout from too much service work (opinion)
Health-care programs search for ways to help workers move up the ladder
Essay on the death of George Steiner
New presidents or provosts: Denmark Harford Montana Tech Oregon State Rice Skidmore SouthArk UNC WTA
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!