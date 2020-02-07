Student Protesters Shut Down Iowa Regents Meeting

An Iowa Board of Regents meeting was shut down earlier this week by student protesters calling for a tuition freeze and more funding for the state's three public universities.

Students from the three universities interrupted the Feb. 5 board meeting with loud chants, songs, personal stories and shouted demands, the Gazette newspaper reported.

The impromptu protest lasted an hour and also included student complaints about "the universities’ lack of response to acts of racism and white supremacy across the campuses," according to the Gazette.

None of the nine regents and three university presidents present responded to the protesters, the newspaper reported. Mark Braun, executive director of the board, told the newspaper that he spoke privately to protest coordinators at the scene to try to organize a later discussion with them, but the students instead insisted the board respond to their demands during the formal meeting.