Print

Title

JPMorgan Chase's $75 Million Investment in Career Readiness

By

Lilah Burke
February 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

JPMorgan Chase has announced that it will spend $75 million on a global initiative for career readiness. The money will be used to develop pathways to higher education and work experience relevant to high-wage jobs for underserved youth. Additionally, the company said funds will go toward developing policy recommendations.

The investment will be spent over five years in 10 cities. The initiative will start with a $7 million commitment to Denver. The other nine sites have not yet been released.

Denver was the site of a previous $4 million investment from the corporation, an initiative that involved offering “CareerConnect” courses in public schools and summer work. Students who took two to five career courses were 40 percent more likely to graduate on time than those who did not, the company said. Students who took more than five career courses were 90 percent more likely to graduate on time.

“Rapid changes in technology, automation and artificial intelligence continue to shape the economy and exacerbate the disconnect between skills and jobs, setting young people further behind,” the company said in a statement. “The lack of skilled workers threatens business sustainability as employers struggle to find talent to fill open jobs.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Preserving At-Risk Public Universities as Economic Engines
Community College Transfer: Everyone Benefits
It’s Time to Get Rid of Distribution Requirements

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

‘Academia Next’
The Campus and the Culture Wars
The New World of Opportunity
For the Cost of Space Force...
Know Your Students
Not College Material

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates

SUNY Binghamton receives largest donation in its history

Advice for grading more efficiently (opinion)

Former Obama Official to Lead Calbright

Colleges start and finish fundraising campaigns

Revisiting one discipline's effort to define what its students should know and be able to do

'Sarah Lawrence Cult' Leader Indicted

The New World of Opportunity

JPMorgan Chase's $75 Million Investment in Career Readiness

Back to Top