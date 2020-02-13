Title
Merit-Aid "Arms Race"
A report from New America calls for federal intervention on the enrollment management industry to stop what it refers to as the "merit-aid arms race."
The report by Stephen Burd, senior higher education writer and editor at the D.C. think tank, found that public four-year institutions have spent at least $32 billion in financial aid dollars between 2001 and 2017 on students who lack financial need.
The organization's analysis found that more than half of the 339 public universities examined doubled the amount they spent on non-need-based aid between 2001 and 2017, after adjusting for inflation. Regional state colleges were actually found to devote even more of their institutional aid funds to non-needy students than public flagships.
Today, out of the 339 public universities, the University of Alabama spends the most -- about $136 million of its financial aid budget -- on students who aren't needy.
Burd blames the "dramatic" transformation of admissions and financial aid practices at many public universities over the past few decades. Because of state disinvestment and the desire to rank high on national lists, colleges have turned to enrollment management strategies typically found at private colleges. Consultants and firms, Burd writes, have steered colleges toward increasing tuition costs and then providing discounts to affluent out-of-state students with decent test scores, as well as the "brightest" in-state students, who are often also privileged.
The more that colleges do this, the more difficult it is for other colleges to resist these practices, Burd claims.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme
Michigan Knew of Misconduct Allegations Against Provost
A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates
White Supremacist Activity on Campus Hits Record High
Volume of loans in income-driven repayment mushrooms, with bulk of subsidies to graduate students
History jobs report indicates that the market may be stabilizing
Why one should ignore the reports and commentary that question the value of a college degree (opinio
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!