Title
NDAs Used for Sexual Assault Complaints
Universities in the United Kingdom are using nondisclosure agreements to stop students from publicly airing complaints of sexual assault, bullying and poor teaching, the BBC reported. Nearly a third of U.K. universities have used NDAs for student grievances since 2016. A regulatory office that handles student complaints, the Office of the Independent Adjudicator, advised against the practice, saying the use of nondisclosure agreements was “not appropriate.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme
Michigan Knew of Misconduct Allegations Against Provost
A professor's lesson wasn't actually about pomegranates
White Supremacist Activity on Campus Hits Record High
Volume of loans in income-driven repayment mushrooms, with bulk of subsidies to graduate students
Why one should ignore the reports and commentary that question the value of a college degree (opinio
History jobs report indicates that the market may be stabilizing
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!