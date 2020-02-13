Print

NDAs Used for Sexual Assault Complaints

Elizabeth Redden
February 13, 2020
Universities in the United Kingdom are using nondisclosure agreements to stop students from publicly airing complaints of sexual assault, bullying and poor teaching, the BBC reported. Nearly a third of U.K. universities have used NDAs for student grievances since 2016. A regulatory office that handles student complaints, the Office of the Independent Adjudicator, advised against the practice, saying the use of nondisclosure agreements was “not appropriate.”

