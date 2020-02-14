Title
Academic Minute: Geo-Social Dating Apps
Today on the Academic Minute, Corey Johnson, professor in the department of recreation and leisure studies at the University of Waterloo, examines how geo-social networking apps are changing the dating landscape. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
