Print

Title

Ball State Professor Under Fire for Calling Police Is Not Teaching

By

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2020
Comments
 
 

A Ball State University professor who called the police to report that a black student would not change seats in his class is no longer teaching, The Star Press reported. The professor, Shaheen Borna, has apologized for the incident.

"This decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and the university. The dean of the Miller College of Business, in consultation with the provost, made this decision to ensure that we provide continuity in the curriculum, eliminate any unnecessary distractions, and help our students complete the appropriate course expectations," said a university statement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Invitation to Our Watchers
Of Love
The Era of Politicized Scholarship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Plagiarism Reports
Rushkoff, Online Learning, and 'Team Human'
Learning & Listening: A Conversation With NYU Tandon's Dean
When Students Put Off Taking Math
An Affectionately Critical Review of 'The Future Is Faster Than You Think'
Time for a Reset

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

La Verne seeks to terminate gadfly professor for allegedly threatening to 'assassinate' a colleague

Indian government opens up market for online higher education

CUNY joins InStride to offer online credentials through employer tuition benefit programs

Louisville reverses decision on anti-LGBTQ pamphleteer

Florida tells professors not to exclude students because of coughs

Plagiarism Reports | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Professor Removed From Teaching This Semester After Using N-Word

The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme

Cheating Investigation at Auburn

Back to Top