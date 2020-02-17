Title
Ball State Professor Under Fire for Calling Police Is Not Teaching
A Ball State University professor who called the police to report that a black student would not change seats in his class is no longer teaching, The Star Press reported. The professor, Shaheen Borna, has apologized for the incident.
"This decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and the university. The dean of the Miller College of Business, in consultation with the provost, made this decision to ensure that we provide continuity in the curriculum, eliminate any unnecessary distractions, and help our students complete the appropriate course expectations," said a university statement.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
La Verne seeks to terminate gadfly professor for allegedly threatening to 'assassinate' a colleague
Indian government opens up market for online higher education
CUNY joins InStride to offer online credentials through employer tuition benefit programs
Louisville reverses decision on anti-LGBTQ pamphleteer
Florida tells professors not to exclude students because of coughs
Plagiarism Reports | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Professor Removed From Teaching This Semester After Using N-Word
The longer the coronavirus crisis persists, the bigger the likely impact on Chinese student enrollme
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!