Ball State Professor Under Fire for Calling Police Is Not Teaching

A Ball State University professor who called the police to report that a black student would not change seats in his class is no longer teaching, The Star Press reported. The professor, Shaheen Borna, has apologized for the incident.

"This decision is in the best interest of Dr. Borna and the university. The dean of the Miller College of Business, in consultation with the provost, made this decision to ensure that we provide continuity in the curriculum, eliminate any unnecessary distractions, and help our students complete the appropriate course expectations," said a university statement.