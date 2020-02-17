Print

Wayne State President Says He Backs University Press

Scott Jaschik
February 17, 2020
Wayne State University president M. Roy Wilson issued a letter to the campus Friday saying the firings of the editor in chief and two other leaders of the Wayne State University Press did not mean he didn't support the press.

"Over the past several days, there has been considerable public and private discussion regarding the Wayne State University Press. Some of this discussion has been negative and speculative, but underlying all of the discussions are legitimate concerns that I would like to address immediately," Wilson said. "First, and most importantly, we have no intention of dismantling or discontinuing the work of the WSU Press. On the contrary, we intend to continue supporting its important mission, and hope to position and strengthen the WSU Press for the future."

He also said, "To this end, several personnel actions were taken last week that sparked much of this concern. I have reviewed these actions, and while it is inappropriate to discuss personnel matters publicly, I understand the rationale behind them."

And he said the press would report to the president's office. In the fall, the press's reporting structure was moved from reporting to the provost's office to the libraries.

