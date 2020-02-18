Print

Title

Chinese Professor Punished for Coronavirus Article

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 18, 2020
Comments
 
 

A Chinese professor who wrote a critique of President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was placed under house arrest for days, barred from social media and is now cut off from the internet, The Guardian reported.

The newspaper quoted a friend of Xu Zhangrun, who said the professor was confined to his home after his return from a trip to his hometown in Anhui Province under a pretext of being quarantined. “He was in fact under de facto house arrest and his movements were restricted,” said the friend, who spoke to The Guardian on the condition of anonymity. Those restrictions have reportedly been lifted, but the friend said Xu’s internet connection has been cut off since Friday. His account on WeChat, a popular Chinese social messaging app, has reportedly been suspended and his name scrubbed from Weibo, another social media platform. Friends said they are concerned they have not been able to reach him, except through text message in one case.

The Guardian was not able to reach Xu, a professor of law at Tsinghua University, directly. The newspaper’s calls to China’s Ministry of Public Security were not answered.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Invitation to Our Watchers
Of Love
The Era of Politicized Scholarship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What’s Lost When We Are All Categorized as Either 'White' or 'People of Color'
Enrollment Decline as Climate Change
The 11 Mediums of Higher Ed Communication
Plagiarism Reports
Rushkoff, Online Learning, and 'Team Human'
Learning & Listening: A Conversation With NYU Tandon's Dean

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Loyola New Orleans gives some admitted applicants a free course

Title IX debate complicates push for Higher Education Act reauthorization

The wealthiest universities are paying big endowment tax bills, but how much are others who are on t

Indian government opens up market for online higher education

Hardin-Simmons Cuts 22 Academic Programs

What’s Lost When We Are All Categorized as Either 'White' or 'People of Color' | Conversations on Di

41% of Recent Grads Work in Jobs Not Requiring a Degree

(Brief) Censorship Concerns at UW Milwaukee

Online Course Design | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top