Hardin-Simmons Cuts 22 Academic Programs

Elizabeth Redden
February 18, 2020
Hardin-Simmons University said on Friday it was cutting 22 academic programs -- eliminating 17 faculty and 14 staff positions -- building on a previous round of program closures and layoffs, the television stations KTAB and KRBC reported. President Eric Bruntmyer said the Christian institution is cutting a doctor of ministry program, as well as several master’s programs in education, music or religion-related fields, and undergraduate programs focused on banking and financial services, nonprofit management, public administration, music theory and composition, and physical education. In addition, the university is eliminating several minors and two teacher certification programs.

Bruntmyer said the cuts were made due to financial difficulties, to help close a $4 million deficit.

In a previous round of cuts, the university eliminated undergraduate programs in environmental science, geology, medical illustration, philosophy, physics, political science, sociology, Spanish and music in performance, as well as graduate programs in English, history, math and environmental management.

