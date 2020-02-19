Print

Academic Minute: Treatment for Psychiatric Illnesses

By

Doug Lederman
February 19, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York Institute of Technology Week, Navin Pokala, assistant professor of biological and chemical sciences, explores how more understanding could bring about new psychiatric treatments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

