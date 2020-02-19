March SAT for Chinese Students Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The College Board canceled the March SAT administration in China and said it had canceled "the registrations of students who appear to be traveling from China to other countries to take the SAT" due to concerns about spreading the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The SAT cancellations follow on cancellations of February test administrations in China for several other major college entrance exams -- the ACT, TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT and GRE -- fueling concerns about the impact of the public health crisis on Chinese student enrollments in the U.S. The U.S. has also suspended entry into the country for most foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the last 14 days.

“We have been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as the situation evolves, we are focused on the health and safety of students and educators,” a College Board spokeswoman said via email. “In accordance with the guidance issued by international health organizations, evolving travel restrictions, and concern for the virus spreading, we have cancelled the March SAT administration in China and the registrations of students who appear to be traveling from China to other countries to take the SAT. Students will receive a refund of all fees and can register for a future test date.”