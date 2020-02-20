Title
Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct
Texas State University’s Board of Regents has voted to fire a tenured professor for sexual misconduct against four faculty members. The decision affirms a faculty tribunal's recommendation for revocation of the professor's tenure and termination and the university president's decision to abide by it.
The firing of David Wiley, a professor in the Department of Health & Human Performance, comes more than a year after Wiley filed suit against the university claiming that his due process rights were violated during the misconduct investigation, according to KXAN.com.
Wiley had alleged that the effort to dismiss him was retaliation for disagreements he had with the department chair and that the misconduct allegations involved "hugging and non-romantic kissing (greetings) from five to 10 years ago."
A judge dismissed the case on Jan. 24, KXAN reported.
“The board does not believe any of the issues raised by Dr. Wiley require reversal of the Texas State University’s president’s decisions,” regent Alan L. Tinsley said in announcing the board's decision.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
No-shows burden counseling center resources
Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts
OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too
Report shares sustainable college endowment investment strategies
Democratic Senators Oppose Religious Freedom Rule
Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions
Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct
Let's Stop Kicking the Can | Just Visiting
Polish academics fear role of Roman Catholic group in legislation on free speech
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!