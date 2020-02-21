Print

Kendall College Makes Tough Cuts

Lindsay McKenzie
February 21, 2020
The Kendall College of Art and Design is cutting several degree programs and streamlining faculty and staff numbers in response to falling enrollment, MLive reports.

The small private arts college, located in Grand Rapids, Mich., will combine its industrial design, furniture design and metals and jewelry design programs into a new product design degree. The college plans to phase out its arts education program by spring 2022, eliminating two faculty positions. It is possible the faculty could be moved to different positions within the college.

In the future, the college also plans to merge its fine arts programs into a new degree program. Programs to be merged include photography, drawing, sculpture and functional art, printmaking and painting.

A recent review found the college had a “heavy ratio of administrative support and director-level positions compared to faculty positions.” The college plans to eliminate four staff positions.

Interim president Tara McCrackin said the changes would require some “tough decisions” but could allow the college to innovate and improve the student experience.

The college is one of many small art schools struggling with enrollment decline.

