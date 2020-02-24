Title
Fashion Institute Apologizes for Fashion Show
The president of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Joyce F. Brown, apologized for a recent fashion show and said in a memo on Friday evening that the event was under investigation by a law firm.
Brown said some accessories in the show featured "racist references and cultural insensitivities that were obvious to almost everybody else." She also said that as a result of the investigation thus far, she was placing on administrative leave the dean of the School of Graduate Studies and the chair of the M.F.A. Fashion Design Department.
