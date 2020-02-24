Salisbury Cancels Classes After Racist Graffiti

After the discovery of racist graffiti in two academic buildings, Salisbury University canceled classes this past Thursday, The Washington Post reported. The graffiti targeted African American students with lynching. African American students make up about 16 percent of the Maryland university’s population.

On Thursday, though classes were canceled, many administrative buildings and offices stayed open. Faceulty were encouraged to meet with students, and administrators announced university police would have an increased presence. University police are working with local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate the incident, officials told the Post.

A similar incident occurred at Salisbury in November. Police have made no arrests in that case.