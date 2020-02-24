Title
Salisbury Cancels Classes After Racist Graffiti
By
After the discovery of racist graffiti in two academic buildings, Salisbury University canceled classes this past Thursday, The Washington Post reported. The graffiti targeted African American students with lynching. African American students make up about 16 percent of the Maryland university’s population.
On Thursday, though classes were canceled, many administrative buildings and offices stayed open. Faceulty were encouraged to meet with students, and administrators announced university police would have an increased presence. University police are working with local law enforcement and the FBI to investigate the incident, officials told the Post.
A similar incident occurred at Salisbury in November. Police have made no arrests in that case.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Ad Council campaign from White House task force will tout alternatives to bachelor's degree
Bloomberg proposal renews debate over legacy admissions
Purdue looks to adopt civics knowledge as undergraduate requirement
UC Santa Cruz Strikers to Lose TA Jobs
Fashion Institute Apologizes for Fashion Show
Thinking About the Sanders Plan | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Trustee censured for inaccurate email at Johnson County Community College
Merger Plan for Florida Publics Gets Pushback
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!