Title
Union College in New York Receives $51 Million Gift
Union College in New York announced a $51 million gift Friday, its largest donation ever. The gift, from alumni Rich and Mary Templeton, will create the Templeton Institute for Engineering and Computer Science and support the recruitment and retention of women pursuing a degree in engineering or computer science.
The college also announced a campaign to raise $300 million, of which the college has raised $221 million.
