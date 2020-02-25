Title
Academic Minute: Mentoring At-Risk Students
February 25, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Kevin T. Jones, professor of communication studies at George Fox University, discusses one way students can use their skills and play a bigger role in society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
