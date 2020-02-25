Title
Ex-Coach Gets 6 Months for Role in Admissions Scandal
Michael Center, former tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for taking $100,000 in bribes to falsely tag an applicant as a recruit, USA Today reported. Center is the first coach to receive prison time in the scandal.
"This is a case, I think, that society has an interest in punishment," said U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns.
