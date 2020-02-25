Print

Ex-Coach Gets 6 Months for Role in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
February 25, 2020
Michael Center, former tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for taking $100,000 in bribes to falsely tag an applicant as a recruit, USA Today reported. Center is the first coach to receive prison time in the scandal.

"This is a case, I think, that society has an interest in punishment," said U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns.

