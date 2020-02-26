Print

Title

Aging U.S. Population Threatens State Budgets

By

Paul Fain
February 26, 2020
Comments
 
 

The aging U.S. population poses long-term social risks to the fiscal stability of states, according to a new report from S&P Global Ratings, a ratings firm.

For the first time in U.S. history, the number of Americans who are age 65 and over will outnumber those under 18 by 2035, the U.S. Census projects. And this shift will exacerbate generational dependency, the report said, which will create economic, fiscal and social challenges for state governments. (This, in turn, could impact public colleges' state support.)

"As the baby boomer generation retires, the older generation's dependency on younger ones is projected to significantly increase over the next 30 years," according to S&P.

The impacts of an aging population will vary across different regions. For example, state budgets in the Northeast likely will be strained by increased Medicaid costs, the report found, while outmigration and aging in place is projected to limit the Midwest's economic growth and state spending. The South has benefited from an influx of working-age adults, according to the report, but continued economic diversification will be crucial. And housing affordability challenges will persist in the West and could be exacerbated by continued aging.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Case Against Education as Usual
An Open Letter on Student Debt
FAFSA for All

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Semester Without End
Semester Without End
Who, What, for How Long?
Who, What, for How Long?
How Technology Is Not Changing the Future of Higher Education
How Technology Is Not Changing the Future of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Programs in Italy, South Korea cancel classes and make other changes as coronavirus spreads

Education Department says House committee is seeking to abuse power with subpoena threat

Should professors be responsible for their students' workplace success?

Concordia students say bias reports were met with silence

Colleges should much more deliberately emphasize the soft skills they say they provide students for

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

Fault Finding | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Tools to help graduate students discover their own answers to academic and career questions (opinion

Still Not Using Data to Inform Decisions and Policy | Digital Tweed

Back to Top