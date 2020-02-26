Title
Hot Pockets Heiress Gets 5 Months in Admissions Scandal
Michelle Janavs, heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison for paying $300,000 to fix her daughters’ ACT exams and agreeing to have one of her daughters get into the University of Southern California as a fake beach volleyball player, the Los Angeles Times reported. In addition, she must pay $250,000 and perform 200 hours of community service.
