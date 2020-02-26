Wayne State University Press Rehires Senior Staff

Three senior staffers who were mysteriously fired earlier this month by Wayne State University Press have been reinstated.

Newly appointed interim director Kathryn Wildfong made the call to rehire the staff, Crain’s Detroit Business reports. Former interim director Tara Reeser stepped down from her role last week.

The rationale behind the decision to fire the three staff, including the press’s editor in chief, has still not been explained. The editorial board of the press published a letter last week calling for the decision to be reversed. A petition was also signed by 60 writers, editors and affiliates of the press.