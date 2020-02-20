Print

Title

New Leadership at Wayne State University Press

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

Troubled Wayne State University Press has appointed a new interim leader.

Wayne State University faced criticism earlier this month after mysteriously firing three senior staff at its well-regarded press, including the editor in chief. On Monday, the interim director of the press, Tara Reeser, resigned, according to reporting by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Reeser will be replaced by Kathryn Wildfong on an interim basis. Wildfong served as interim director of the press on a two-year contract from 2017 to 2019. The university has commenced a search for a permanent director.

The editorial board of Wayne State University Press yesterday published a letter calling for the reinstatement of the three senior staff members who were fired, The Detroit News reports. A petition last week signed by 60 writers, editors and affiliates of the press made a similar plea.

The sudden firing of the three staff members, which still has not been explained by the university, sparked concerns about the health of the press. In a campus letter last week, Wayne State president M. Roy Wilson said the university had “no intention of dismantling or discontinuing” the work of the press.

Wilson said he had reviewed the decision to fire the three press employees. “While it is inappropriate to discuss personnel matters publicly, I understand the rationale behind them.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Simple Fixes for Income-Driven Repayment
What Took the Place of Western Civ?
An Invitation to Our Watchers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Living Your School’s Brand Across the Campus: An Open Letter to Chief Financial Officers
Meta
Let's Stop Kicking the Can
3 Questions for the Authors of Going Alt-Ac
We Wrote a Book
We Wrote a Book

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts

No-shows burden counseling center resources

Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions

OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too

Texas State Fires Tenured Professor for Sexual Misconduct

Report shares sustainable college endowment investment strategies

Polish academics fear role of Roman Catholic group in legislation on free speech

Cengage and McGraw-Hill navigate challenging merger delay

Democratic Senators Oppose Religious Freedom Rule

Back to Top