New Leadership at Wayne State University Press

Troubled Wayne State University Press has appointed a new interim leader.

Wayne State University faced criticism earlier this month after mysteriously firing three senior staff at its well-regarded press, including the editor in chief. On Monday, the interim director of the press, Tara Reeser, resigned, according to reporting by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Reeser will be replaced by Kathryn Wildfong on an interim basis. Wildfong served as interim director of the press on a two-year contract from 2017 to 2019. The university has commenced a search for a permanent director.

The editorial board of Wayne State University Press yesterday published a letter calling for the reinstatement of the three senior staff members who were fired, The Detroit News reports. A petition last week signed by 60 writers, editors and affiliates of the press made a similar plea.

The sudden firing of the three staff members, which still has not been explained by the university, sparked concerns about the health of the press. In a campus letter last week, Wayne State president M. Roy Wilson said the university had “no intention of dismantling or discontinuing” the work of the press.

Wilson said he had reviewed the decision to fire the three press employees. “While it is inappropriate to discuss personnel matters publicly, I understand the rationale behind them.”